Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Colony Capital Call Options (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,679 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,234 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 42.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLNY shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.