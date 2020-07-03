Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Warner Music Group Call Options (NYSE:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,405 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,421% compared to the typical volume of 1,013 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

NYSE:WMG opened at $29.35 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

