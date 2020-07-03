Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of 9 Meters Biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,496% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

NMTR stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.

Separately, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

