Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,130 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 811% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 put options.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

