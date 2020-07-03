Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Studio City International Holdings Limited provides cinematically-themed, gaming, retail and entertainment resort services. Studio City International Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSC. Robert W. Baird raised Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Studio City International will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Studio City International worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

