Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $151.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

SUI stock opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,788,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,265,000 after buying an additional 1,019,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,091,000 after buying an additional 164,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,203,000 after buying an additional 247,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,626,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

