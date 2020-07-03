SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

RF opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

