Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Get Sunworks alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUNW. Roth Capital lowered Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of SUNW opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.78.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.53). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 89.19%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunworks stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.88% of Sunworks worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.