Susan Searle Purchases 10,000 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Susan Searle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £30,200 ($37,164.66).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 297.80 ($3.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 303.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.40 ($4.85).

QQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 303 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 367 ($4.52) to GBX 297 ($3.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.83 ($4.13).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

