SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Andrea M. Zulberti Sells 700 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SYNNEX stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 34.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 33.3% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 32.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

