T2 Biosystems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,403 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,812 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 660.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTOO. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

