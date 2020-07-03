Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Receives GBX 711.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 704.17 ($8.67).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TATE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 672.60 ($8.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.08) and a one year high of GBX 811.40 ($9.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 667.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 705.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

