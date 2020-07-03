TD Securities Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.17 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,024,400.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $113,980,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 709.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 806,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after buying an additional 782,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 494.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 775,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 681,907 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

