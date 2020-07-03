Terracom (ASX:TER) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) shares rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.10), approximately 2,195,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,311% from the average daily volume of 155,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.25. The company has a market cap of $90.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.79.

Get Terracom alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Ransley acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$495,000.00 ($339,041.10). Also, insider Matthew Hunter 1,236,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. Insiders purchased 70,725,378 shares of company stock worth $11,988,216 in the last 90 days.

About Terracom (ASX:TER)

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and Mongolia. It explores for hard coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company primarily focuses on the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden, the Clyde Park coal, and the Pentland projects that are located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project, which consists of 11 sub-blocks with a total surface area of approximately 41.42 square kilometers that is located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Terracom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terracom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.