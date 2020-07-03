Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $968.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $910.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $630.19.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $1,208.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $907.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.89. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,228.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,427.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.