The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $2,329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $8,609,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 175.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $3,166,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

