The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.34 Billion Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,182,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,495 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Apple worth $2,335,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

