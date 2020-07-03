The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.27% of UniFirst worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $3,799,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in UniFirst by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $55,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF opened at $172.99 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

