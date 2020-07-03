The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Spire worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,913,000 after buying an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spire by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 790,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,495,000 after acquiring an additional 109,608 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SR shares. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SR opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

