The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $7.74 Million Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 536,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of Switch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $563,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,761,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $154,825,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,000 shares of company stock worth $10,080,770 in the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. Switch Inc has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

