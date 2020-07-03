TheStreet Upgrades Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INVE has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $4.72 on Monday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

