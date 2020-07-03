Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tompkins Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

