Tony Durrant Purchases 243 Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Tony Durrant purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £123.93 ($152.51).

PMO opened at GBX 50 ($0.62) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.29. Premier Oil PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50. The company has a market cap of $461.94 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

PMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.43 ($0.81).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

