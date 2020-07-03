TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Up 0.3%

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05, 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

About TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

