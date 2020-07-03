Traders Buy High Volume of ARK Innovation ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 484 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 339,317 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 58,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after buying an additional 1,219,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $73.50 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.