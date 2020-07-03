Traders Buy High Volume of Manitowoc Call Options (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 226 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

