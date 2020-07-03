Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 24,108 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,940% compared to the average daily volume of 1,182 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

ERIC opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 155.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

