Traders Purchase Large Volume of NRG Energy Call Options (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,431 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 1,039 call options.

NRG stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,198,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 87,780 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $256,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $7,592,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

