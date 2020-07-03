TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. TravelNote has a total market cap of $5,468.87 and $6.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

