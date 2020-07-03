Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Shares Up 1%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO)’s share price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.22), 324,165 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 163,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s previous dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

