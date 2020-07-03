Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tuanche updated its Q2 2020

TC opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Tuanche has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Tuanche in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Tuanche

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

