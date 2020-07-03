TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 477.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 477.50 ($5.88).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of TUI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TUI to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of TUI to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

LON:TUI opened at GBX 396.20 ($4.88) on Tuesday. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 218 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,090 ($13.41). The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 587.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

