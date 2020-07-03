Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 53.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 53.70 ($0.66).

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLW shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 55 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 61 ($0.75) to GBX 24 ($0.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Les Wood sold 47,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £12,404.86 ($15,265.64).

TLW stock opened at GBX 31.78 ($0.39) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 251.31 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.51. The firm has a market cap of $448.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

