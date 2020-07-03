UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €110.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAYN. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.88 ($95.37).

Shares of BAYN opened at €67.08 ($75.37) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €63.63 and its 200-day moving average is €65.31. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

