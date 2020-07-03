UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

