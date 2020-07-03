Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $64.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.62% from the stock’s previous close.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $522,624.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,154.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,395. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

