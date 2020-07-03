Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $83.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RARE. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $522,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,154.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,395 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

