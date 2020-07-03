Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $90.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RARE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $522,624.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,154.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

