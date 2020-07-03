Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $91.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RARE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

RARE stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $759,669.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,453,000 after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,265,000 after acquiring an additional 865,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

