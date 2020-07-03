United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after acquiring an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.