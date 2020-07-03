Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.07.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $4,946,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.