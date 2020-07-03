Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 151.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,278,000 after acquiring an additional 707,061 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,819,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 104,924 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,806,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,418,000.

EDV stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $123.30 and a 52-week high of $189.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.98.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

