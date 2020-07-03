Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €0.26 ($0.29) and last traded at €0.27 ($0.30), approximately 33,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.27 ($0.30).

The firm has a market cap of $6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.96.

Vapiano Company Profile (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

