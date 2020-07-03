Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $402.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.76. Veritone has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg purchased 11,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,136.80. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Veritone by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritone by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.