Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NYSE VVI opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.44. Viad has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. Viad had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viad will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 574,615 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 438,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $26,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth about $4,280,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

