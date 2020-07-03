Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives €29.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.26 ($32.88).

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.20 ($29.44) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

EPA VIV opened at €23.42 ($26.31) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.57. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($18.93) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($27.94).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

