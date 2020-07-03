Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,971 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 202,216 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 82,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 843,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 906,641 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of HLX opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.