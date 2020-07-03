Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,705 Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after buying an additional 868,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $10,498,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $10,150,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $81,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $1,337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,142,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,490,595. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

