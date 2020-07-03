Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 81,988 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Anaplan by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after buying an additional 300,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,819,000 after buying an additional 421,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,780,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,762,215.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,034 shares of company stock worth $9,891,700. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

