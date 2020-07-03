Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,027 Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 203,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,863.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,646,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,847.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,149,107 shares of company stock worth $47,442,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,974.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

